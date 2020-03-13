Giannis Antetokounmpo Donates $100K to Arena Staff During Coronavirus Suspension

Morry Gash/Associated Press

With the NBA season suspended because of concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and questions about how staff members and workers who largely depend on games for income will get paid, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is doing what he can to help.

The MVP candidate announced he and his family will donate $100,000 to Fiserv Forum staff, saying, "I want to help the people that make my life, my family's lives and my teammates' lives easier."

