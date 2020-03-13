Giannis Antetokounmpo Donates $100K to Arena Staff During Coronavirus Suspension

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 119-100. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

With the NBA season suspended because of concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and questions about how staff members and workers who largely depend on games for income will get paid, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is doing what he can to help.

The MVP candidate announced he and his family will donate $100,000 to Fiserv Forum staff, saying, "I want to help the people that make my life, my family's lives and my teammates' lives easier."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Inside the Real Cost of NBA's Hiatus

    @RicBucher details how players, like LeBron, might lose massive chucks of their salary ⬇️

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    Inside the Real Cost of NBA's Hiatus

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Players Could Lose Money

    NBPA informed players of a 'doomsday provision' that could free owners from paying them a part of their salaries if the season is lost

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Players Could Lose Money

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    USA Basketball Cancels Nike Hoops Summit

    Additionally, the Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals have been postponed

    NBA logo
    NBA

    USA Basketball Cancels Nike Hoops Summit

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated NBA Draft Big Board 📈

    Ranking the top 50 prospects after March Madness cancellation

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Updated NBA Draft Big Board 📈

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report