Cavs Creating Compensation Plan for Hourly, Arena Employees During NBA Hiatus

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 13, 2020

CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 8: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 8, 2020 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that they will create a compensation plan to pay Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse "event staff and hourly workforce" that will no longer be working Cavs home games in light of the NBA suspending its season amid ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

The statement read as follows in part:

"Providing as safe and healthy of a work environment as possible for our organization and our visitors is our highest priority and the extensive precautionary and preventative measures being taken continue to be in place. At the same time, we are also developing a compensation plan to continue paying our event staff and hourly workforce that is impacted with the changes to our regular event schedule."

The news also comes after Cavs big man Kevin Love said that he is donating $100,000 through the Kevin Love fund to arena and support staff.

The Cavs had five more home games on the regular-season ledger, beginning March 24 against the Sacramento Kings. The final one was slated for Monday, April 13, versus the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced on Thursday that the season will be put on pause for 30 days at minimum but that it's "possible" the campaign doesn't resume.

The Cavs aren't the only team planning to pay arena staff, with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announcing on Wednesday that the Mavs would do so.

