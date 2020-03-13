The Masters Tournament Postponed Because of Coronavirus Concerns

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The 2020 Masters Tournament won't be played on time this year because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced Friday the event will be postponed from its originally scheduled dates from April 9-12:

"On Wednesday, March 4, we issued a memo stating that our plans to host the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals had not changed. Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances.

"Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

"Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date."

The Masters began in 1934 when Horton Smith won the inaugural event at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

The tournament paused for three years from 1943-45 during World War II but has been played every spring since 1946.

The decision continues a string of postponements and cancellations in sports, including the suspensions of the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS seasons.

The NCAA canceled all championships for the remainder of the academic year, and the ATP and ITF suspended their tours for six weeks on Thursday.

The PGA Tour was initially an outlier, with The Players Championship taking place amid mass changes in the American sports calendar on that day. The first round was held with fans, and tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced plans to continue tournament play without spectators.

However, on Thursday the tour canceled the remainder of the Players and all events through the Valero Texas Open, which was scheduled to end April 5.

Now golf's most prestigious tournament has become the latest event to be delayed.