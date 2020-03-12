US Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro Apologizes to USWNT for Language in Filing

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro is backing away from disparaging and sexist comments the federation made in a legal filing against the United States Women's National Team in its quest for equal pay.

After approving of language that called the reigning World Cup champions inferior to their male counterparts and noted an "indisputable science" on the matter, Cordiero has released a statement apologizing for the tactic:

"On behalf of U.S. Soccer, I sincerely apologize for the offense and pain caused by language in this week's court filing, which did not reflect the values of our Federation or our tremendous admiration of our Women's National Team. Our WNT players are incredibly talented and work tirelessly, as they have demonstrated time and again from their Olympic Gold medals to their World Cup titles.

"Even as we continue to defend the Federation in court, we are making immediate changes. I have asked the firm of Latham & Watkins to join and guide our legal strategy going forward. I have made it clear to our legal team that even as we debate facts and figures in the course of this case, we must do so with the utmost respect not only for our Women's National Team players but for all female athletes around the world. As we do, we will continue to work to resolve this suit in the best interest of everyone involved."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.