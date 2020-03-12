UFC 249: Previewing Khabib-Ferguson and Other Matches on the Card

0 of 5

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and top-rated 155-pound contender Tony Ferguson have long been destined to face each other inside the Octagon.

In fact, the two stalwart divisional aces have been more than just destined. They've actually been scheduled for fights against each other four other times only to see those get scrapped for various reasons.

But now the two will finally get their hands on each other at UFC 249.

Can Nurmagomedov remain undefeated and one of the most dominant forces in MMA? Or does Ferguson possess the perfect blend of skill and tenacity to fell the champion for the very first time?

UFC 249 features a massive main event title fight and plenty of other action-packed scraps, too. Here's an early preview of the card along with information and analysis about the key fights making up the rest of the action.