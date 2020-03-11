Jeremy Lin, Foundation Donate 1M Yuan, $150K 'Towards Fighting' Coronavirus

Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press

Jeremy Lin is making a tangible effort to help in the fight against the current coronavirus outbreak.

The 31-year-old NBA veteran, currently a member of the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association, announced on Instagram Wednesday that he and his foundation in China have donated one million Chinese yuan "to get medical equipment to Wuhan" as well as $150,000 "towards fighting this virus."

Lin's caption read, in part:

"Over the past few weeks, I've been monitoring coronavirus and the darkness it's casted over the world. News headlines of racism, xenophobia, attacks on Asians and decaying trust towards people. All heartbreaking and the opposite of God's kingdom. But for every fear-inducing headline, I see hope. I see doctors and nurses fighting the front lines in China, Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy and more. I see people helping people in countries regardless of race or background.

[...]

"Let's all do our part to quarantine, wash our hands vigorously, wear a protective mask to avoid germs spreading and do our part to share facts and preventative measures. Stay together, fight on!"

The Chinese Basketball Association suspended its play indefinitely in February as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. Lin posted on Instagram Jan. 31 he was staying in shape for the season to continue, "The CBA season's been postponed indefinitely and I'm on standby, training and staying ready if the season resumes."

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Wednesday the CBA sent a memo to its teams telling them it expects to resume play in early April.

According to CNN's latest numbers, the coronavirus has infected over 115,800 people worldwide with 1,000 people testing positive for COVID-19 in the United States. The death toll has surpassed 4,200 around the world.