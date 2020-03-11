Michael Bennett 'Would Love' to Return, End Career with Seahawks

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Defensive end Michael Bennett, who most recently played for the Dallas Cowboys, said that he "would love" to end his career with the Seattle Seahawks, with whom he won two NFC titles and a Super Bowl in the mid-2010s.

He and his wife Pele Bennett spoke with Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest about the topic on the Talkin' Seahawks podcast:

"Oh man," Bennett told Fann. "I'll give that to Pele. Answer that question Pele."

"I'm really looking at him wondering what he's going to say," Pele responded. "I don't have an answer."

The ex-'Hawk spoke more on the topic.

"I think it could be good. It's always good to have a good veteran defender that can help young guys. A lot of guys have skill in the NFL, but a lot of them don't know how to study tape. Having a guy who knows how to study and could bring in some veteran leadership to go along with some great young talent, I would always think that's a good idea."

He added:

"I would love to end my career in Seattle," he said. "It's not up to you, though. It's up to the team."

Bennett, 34, has played 11 NFL seasons, including five with Seattle from 2013 to 2017. He will be a free agent when the new league year begins on March 18.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

