Stock Up, Stock Down: Making Sense of the Rankings After UFC 248

UFC 248, which went down last Saturday night in Las Vegas, was topped by a pair of anticipated title fights, as middleweight champ Israel Adesanya took on Yoel Romero and strawweight champ Weili Zhang stepped into the Octagon with Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

These two fights, which were both won by the champions, were compelling enough to bring plenty of attention to UFC 248 and distract from one very interesting detail: Outside the championship bouts, the card didn’t feature a single ranked fighter. Some UFC 248 fighters, such as Neil Magny, Li Jingliang and Beneil Dariush, have been ranked previously, but other than the champs and challengers, none were at the time of the card.

Because of this deficit of ranked fighters, UFC 248 ended up have a surprisingly minuscule influence on the official UFC rankings. In fact, one of the biggest changes in the updated UFC rankings is entirely unrelated to the UFC 248 card.

Keep scrolling to see what’s changed.

Note: The men's flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight and heavyweight divisions and women’s strawweight, flyweight and bantamweight divisions did not experience any changes in the new UFC rankings. Weight classes are organized based on the significance of the changes to the rankings.