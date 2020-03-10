B/R Staff Roundtable: Did Israel Adesanya Deserve the Win over Yoel Romero?

0 of 4

Mike Roach/Getty Images

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya scored the unanimous decision victory over Yoel Romero on Saturday night at UFC 248 in Las Vegas, but almost nobody was happy about what they had just witnessed.

Adesanya and Romero combined to land just 88 strikes over the 25-minute contest with neither fighter scoring a takedown. It was one of the worst UFC title fights in history, and the whole thing seemed especially lackluster in comparison to the co-main event battle between women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Regardless, the most important question as we look forward to what comes next in the division is whether Adesnya actually deserved the win over Romero, that's what the Bleacher Report MMA crew got together to discuss this time around.

Hey, guys, did Izzy deserve the nod at UFC 248?