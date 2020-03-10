Ivy League Cancels Conference Tournament amid Coronavirus; Yale Gets NCAA Bid

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 10, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 11: The Ivy League logo is displayed on chairs on the players bench during a game between the Princeton Tigers and the Pennsylvania Quakers at The Palestra during the semifinals of the Ivy League Basketball Tournament on March 11, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Princeton won 72-64 in overtime. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, the Ivy League has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments.

Per an official statement from the league, the decision to cancel the events was made with the "health of students as well as the campus and the general community in mind."

The league ruled that regular-season conference champions Yale (men) and Princeton (women) will receive automatic bids to the NCAA tournament.

Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris issued a statement:

“We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments. Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.”

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

