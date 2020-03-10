Barcelona Confirm UCL Tie with Napoli Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona have confirmed the second leg of their UEFA Champions League tie with Napoli on March 18 will be played behind closed doors at the Camp Nou to guard against the spread of coronavirus.

The Catalan giants announced the news on Tuesday:

Valencia's clash with Atalanta in the Champions League and the match between Inter Milan and Getafe in the UEFA Europa League will also be played without fans present.

Barca's La Liga clash at Real Mallorca is likely to be played behind closed doors too, along with the rest of La Liga's fixture list, per football journalist Dermot Corrigan:

The Italian government placed the country in a nationwide lockdown on Monday after the death toll from the coronavirus, known officially as COVID-19, rose by 97 to 463.

Only China, where the virus was first discovered, has been hit worse by the outbreak.

As a result of the emergency measures, public gatherings have been banned and sporting events are suspended.

Barcelona and Napoli played out a 1-1 draw at the Stadio San Paolo in late February in the first leg.

The Catalan giants are bidding to win their first Champions League title since 2015.