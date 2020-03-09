House of Highlights' Top Plays of the Week for March 6

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers capped off their week with 112-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, their fourth straight win.

As the Lakers fortify their position atop the Western Conference, LeBron James is gaining ground on Giannis Antetokounmpo in the MVP race. James had 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in Friday's victory over the first-place Milwaukee Bucks.

However, LeBron's biggest highlight of the week came Tuesday when he pulled up from the edge of the Lakers' half-court logo and drained a three-pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers.

That was good enough to earn James a place alongside Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell and Jaylen Brown among others in House of Highlights' top 10 plays.

