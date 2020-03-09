James Harden, Mike D'Antoni Say Rockets Have Hit 'Rock Bottom' After Magic Loss

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets have hit "rock bottom" following their embarrassing 126-106 home loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday, according to Mike D'Antoni and James Harden.

"Yes, yep. ... We're not really worried, just frustrating," Harden told reporters when asked whether he agreed with D'Antoni's characterization. "Seems like it's all going bad, but the only way you get out of it is keep pushing through. Keep fighting through it. The tide will turn around, we'll make it turn around."

The Rockets have lost four straight overall, including games against Orlando, New York and Charlotte where they were the heavy on-paper favorite. Harden said the team feels "very strange" when out on the court, and there has been a clear lack of urgency and chemistry over this down stretch.

