Frank Vogel Praises LeBron James for 'His Best Weekend in a Lakers Uniform'

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up their biggest back-to-back wins of the season, topping the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and the Los Angeles Clippers two days later.

LeBron James played a starring role in both victories, inching himself into the MVP conversation with Giannis Antetokounmpo. James totaled 65 points, 17 assists and 15 rebounds while playing with an off-the-dribble attacking ferocity that's been more limited this season in his primary ball-handling role.

"LeBron was unbelievable," Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters. "This was his best weekend in a Lakers uniform. He really dominated both games and helped close them out."

