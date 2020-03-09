Frank Vogel Praises LeBron James for 'His Best Weekend in a Lakers Uniform'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 112-103. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up their biggest back-to-back wins of the season, topping the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and the Los Angeles Clippers two days later.

LeBron James played a starring role in both victories, inching himself into the MVP conversation with Giannis Antetokounmpo. James totaled 65 points, 17 assists and 15 rebounds while playing with an off-the-dribble attacking ferocity that's been more limited this season in his primary ball-handling role.

"LeBron was unbelievable," Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters. "This was his best weekend in a Lakers uniform. He really dominated both games and helped close them out."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NBA's Biggest Disappointments This Season

    @AndrewDBailey breaks down the players and teams who haven't lived up to the hype 👉

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Biggest Disappointments This Season

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Power Rankings 📈

    There's a big shuffle as the Lakers finally break through

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Power Rankings 📈

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Avery Bradley Had Something for His Former Teammates

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Avery Bradley Had Something for His Former Teammates

    Jim Alexander
    via Daily News

    AD Calls LeBron the MVP

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    AD Calls LeBron the MVP

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report