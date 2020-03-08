Megan Rapinoe Calls Carlos Cordeiro's Letter 'Disappointing' Amid USWNT Lawsuit

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe is not pleased with the letter U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro released Saturday.

"I think it shows the distance between us," she said of the letter regarding the USWNT's lawsuit about pay inequality, per Jonathan Tannenwald of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "That was disappointing for sure."

She also pointed to Sunday's holiday while saying, "If that's how you want to celebrate International Women's Day, and, you know, show support for not only your players but for, you know, potentially future players and girls all over the place, that's one way to do it," per Jeff Kassouf of The Equalizer.

