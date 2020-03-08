Megan Rapinoe Calls Carlos Cordeiro's Letter 'Disappointing' Amid USWNT Lawsuit

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2020

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 05: Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States during a game between England and USWNT at Exploria Stadium on March 05, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe is not pleased with the letter U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro released Saturday.

"I think it shows the distance between us," she said of the letter regarding the USWNT's lawsuit about pay inequality, per Jonathan Tannenwald of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "That was disappointing for sure."

She also pointed to Sunday's holiday while saying, "If that's how you want to celebrate International Women's Day, and, you know, show support for not only your players but for, you know, potentially future players and girls all over the place, that's one way to do it," per Jeff Kassouf of The Equalizer.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Julie Ertz's Late Winner Sends USWNT Past Spain

    United States (Women's Football) logo
    United States (Women's Football)

    Julie Ertz's Late Winner Sends USWNT Past Spain

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Zidane Reacts to 'Worst Game of the Season'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Zidane Reacts to 'Worst Game of the Season'

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Madrid Shocked by Betis

    Barca stay top of La Liga after Los Blancos lose 2-1

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Madrid Shocked by Betis

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Juve Top Serie A Again

    Sarri’s Juventus overtake Lazio with 2-0 win, Inter now nine points behind

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juve Top Serie A Again

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report