Stephen Curry Ruled Out for Warriors vs. 76ers Because of Illness

One game into his return from a hand injury, Stephen Curry will be sidelined against the Philadelphia 76ers because of an illness.

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, the Golden State Warriors ruled out Curry for Saturday's game.

