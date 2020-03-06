Clippers' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Joakim Noah Signing

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers continue to make roster moves to boost their playoff odds, with Joakim Noah becoming the latest addition.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Noah will sign a 10-day contract with the Clippers and is expected to join them at some point next week.

Wojnarowski added there is "optimism" Noah will finish the season with the team "barring any setbacks."

Despite owning the second-best record in the Western Conference (43-19), the Clippers haven't been shy about tweaking their roster. They acquired Marcus Morris Sr. from the New York Knicks at the trade deadline on Feb. 6. Two weeks later, they signed Reggie Jackson after his buyout with the Detroit Pistons was finalized.

Bringing Noah into the mix won't impact head coach Doc Rivers' starting lineup but does give him more frontcourt options to use over the final five weeks of the regular season and in the postseason.

2019 Los Angeles Clippers Roster

PG: Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Reggie Jackson

SG: Paul George, Landry Shamet, Amir Coffey, Terance Mann

SF: Kawhi Leonard, Rodney McGruder

PF: Marcus Morris Sr., JaMychal Green, Patrick Patterson

C: Ivica Zubac, Montrezl Harrell, Joakim Noah

Bold indicates starter

At this point in his career, Noah is a low-risk, high-reward option for a team like the Clippers. He hasn't appeared in an NBA game since March 23, 2019, with the Memphis Grizzlies.

In 42 games with the Grizzlies last season, Noah averaged 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 16.5 minutes playing mostly off the bench.

As has been the case throughout his NBA career, Noah's defense remained a strong point. The two-time All-Star had a 2.4 defensive box plus-minus rating in 2018-19, per Basketball-Reference.com. That would rank third among current Clippers regulars, behind Patrick Beverley (2.6) and Kawhi Leonard (2.5).

The Clippers were already one of the best defensive teams in the NBA before the addition of Noah. They currently rank fifth in defensive rating (107.1).

Another area Noah can help is on the glass and rebounding. The Clippers rank 13th in defensive rebound percentage (73.2), fourth among teams currently with Western Conference playoff spots.

Ultimately, the health of Leonard and Paul George will determine how far the Clippers go in the postseason. But a strong supporting cast around that duo allows the team more margin for error as it tries to close a five-game gap behind the Lakers for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.