Report: 76ers' Joel Embiid Targeting Wednesday Return After Shoulder Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 26: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after an injury during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 26, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is reportedly targeting a return from his sprained left shoulder Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Embiid is "hopeful" he'll be able to return after what would be a two-week absence. Embiid was injured in a Feb. 26 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Sixers have gone 2-2 without him, including a West Coast road trip that has included losses to the Lakers and Clippers.

Ben Simmons has also been out of the lineup since a Feb. 22 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks due to a nerve impingement in his back. He is expected to be re-evaluated next week, though no firm timetable has been given for his return.

Without Embiid and Simmons, the Sixers have handed opportunities to a supporting cast that's been largely maligned all season. Tobias Harris has stepped into a lead-dog scorer's role, while Al Horford has looked a little more comfortable as a starting center. It's likely Horford will return to the bench with Embiid back in the lineup.

Perhaps the biggest question facing a full-strength Sixers squad is what to do with Shake Milton, who has made the most of his opportunities more than any player on the roster. Milton is averaging 22.0 points and 4.4 assists over his last five games, emerging as the off-the-ball shot creator the Sixers have needed all season. 

Embiid's return won't impact Milton much—he should continue to work with the starting group—but it's a storyline worth watching once Simmons gets back on the floor.  

