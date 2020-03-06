Redskins Rumors: WAS Wants Brandon Scherff New Contract Amid Trent Williams Buzz

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

With less than one week remaining before the deadline for teams to use the franchise tag, the Washington Redskins are reportedly trying to get a long-term deal done with guard Brandon Scherff.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Washington is "working" to re-sign Scherff and avoid using the one-year franchise tender on him.

Washington's negotiations with Scherff comes after ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Trent Williams has been given permission to seek a trade.

Rapoport reported last September that Scherff and the Redskins discussed a new deal, with the team offering him an extension worth more than $13 million per year, but those talks "have not gotten very much off the ground."

Per Spotrac, Brandon Brooks of the Philadelphia Eagles has the highest average annual salary among guards ($14,087,500). Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys has the highest guaranteed deal ($32 million) and total value ($84 million).

Per Over the Cap, the estimated franchise tag value for offensive lineman is $16,102,000.

The No. 5 overall pick in 2015, Scherff has started all 65 games he's played with Washington. He had the fifth-best run-blocking grade among qualifying guards in 2019 (76.3) by Pro Football Focus and has made the Pro Bowl three times in the past four seasons.