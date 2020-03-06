Redskins Rumors: WAS Wants Brandon Scherff New Contract Amid Trent Williams Buzz

Redskins Rumors: WAS Wants Brandon Scherff New Contract Amid Trent Williams BuzzMarch 6, 2020
With less than one week remaining before the deadline for teams to use the franchise tag, the Washington Redskins are reportedly trying to get a long-term deal done with guard Brandon Scherff.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Washington is "working" to re-sign Scherff and avoid using the one-year franchise tender on him.
Washington's negotiations with Scherff comes after ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Trent Williams has been given permission to seek a trade.
Rapoport reported last September that Scherff and the Redskins discussed a new deal, with the team offering him an extension worth more than $13 million per year, but those talks "have not gotten very much off the ground."
Per Spotrac, Brandon Brooks of the Philadelphia Eagles has the highest average annual salary among guards ($14,087,500). Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys has the highest guaranteed deal ($32 million) and total value ($84 million).
Per Over the Cap, the estimated franchise tag value for offensive lineman is $16,102,000.
The No. 5 overall pick in 2015, Scherff has started all 65 games he's played with Washington. He had the fifth-best run-blocking grade among qualifying guards in 2019 (76.3) by Pro Football Focus and has made the Pro Bowl three times in the past four seasons.
Grading Potential Franchise Tags 💰
Looking ahead at the 10 most important tag decisions should they come