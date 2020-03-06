LeBron James' 2020 NBA All-Star Jersey Sells for Modern-Era Record $630,000

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 16: LeBron James #2 of Team LeBron reacts to a play during the 69th NBA All-Star Game on February 16, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

A jersey worn by the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game at the United Center in Chicago last month sold for a modern-era record $630,000 Thursday night.

Darren Rovell of the Action Network reported the update Friday:

James recorded 23 points, six assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 19 minutes to help his squad, Team LeBron, earn a 157-155 victory over Team Giannis, led by the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, in an All-Star Game that became highly competitive in the final quarter.

Rich Mueller of Sports Collectors Daily reported the proceeds from the 25 All-Star jerseys would benefit the Mamba on Three Fund and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Those are charities championed by the Bryant family in the wake of the deaths of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others in a January helicopter crash in California.

James said he could feel Kobe's presence throughout the All-Star festivities:

The shorts LeBron wore during the first half are also on the block via NBA Auctions with a top bid of $3,220 and six days before the auction closes Thursday night.

Related

    Every Team's Biggest Flight Risk ✈️

    Key players who could change unis this summer

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Every Team's Biggest Flight Risk ✈️

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Happy to See Healthy Steph Back in Warriors' Lineup

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Happy to See Healthy Steph Back in Warriors' Lineup

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    With Steph Back, 'It's on Again' for Dubs 💦

    Steph brought the joy back to the Warriors. Now it's time to springboard themselves into next season ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    With Steph Back, 'It's on Again' for Dubs 💦

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Waiters Signing

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lakers' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Waiters Signing

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report