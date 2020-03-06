LeBron James' 2020 NBA All-Star Jersey Sells for Modern-Era Record $630,000

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

A jersey worn by the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game at the United Center in Chicago last month sold for a modern-era record $630,000 Thursday night.

Darren Rovell of the Action Network reported the update Friday:

James recorded 23 points, six assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 19 minutes to help his squad, Team LeBron, earn a 157-155 victory over Team Giannis, led by the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, in an All-Star Game that became highly competitive in the final quarter.

Rich Mueller of Sports Collectors Daily reported the proceeds from the 25 All-Star jerseys would benefit the Mamba on Three Fund and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Those are charities championed by the Bryant family in the wake of the deaths of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others in a January helicopter crash in California.

James said he could feel Kobe's presence throughout the All-Star festivities:

The shorts LeBron wore during the first half are also on the block via NBA Auctions with a top bid of $3,220 and six days before the auction closes Thursday night.