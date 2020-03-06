Steph Curry Scores 23 in Return from Hand Injury as Warriors Fall to Raptors

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 5: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against the Toronto Raptors on March 5, 2020 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors already defeated Stephen Curry in last season's NBA Finals, and they weren't about to let his return prevent them from beating this version of the Golden State Warriors.

Toronto defeated Golden State 121-113 in Thursday's NBA Finals rematch at Chase Center. Norman Powell and Kyle Lowry led the way for the Raptors, helping them improve to 44-18 on the season with a second straight win. 

The big news for the 14-49 Warriors was Curry's return to the floor for the first time since Oct. 30 because of a broken hand, although it didn't help them temporarily stem the tide in what has been a lost and frustrating season of consistent defeats.

            

What's Next?

The Warriors host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, while the Raptors visit the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

             

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game. 

