Redskins Trade Rumors: Trent Williams Given Permission to Explore Market

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 5, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. A person with knowledge of the situation says Williams has reported to the Redskins, ending his holdout. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, because the team had not announced Williams’ return. He can be kept off the 53-man roster for up to three weeks after reporting.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Washington has granted left tackle Trent Williams permission to test the trade market, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini

"Redskins have gotten calls about trades for Trent Williams in the past," NBC Sports' JP Finlay added. "The Browns openly admitted that last season. This is much different, however, as it lets Trent's agent try to work a deal with a new team."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo relayed last week that Williams informed Washington he either wanted a new deal or to be traded:

Williams is entering the final season of a five-year, $68 million contract. Per Spotrac, the 2010 fourth overall pick is owed $12.5 million in base salary with a $14.5 million cap hit. 

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

