Redskins Trade Rumors: Trent Williams Given Permission to Explore Market

Washington has granted left tackle Trent Williams permission to test the trade market, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

"Redskins have gotten calls about trades for Trent Williams in the past," NBC Sports' JP Finlay added. "The Browns openly admitted that last season. This is much different, however, as it lets Trent's agent try to work a deal with a new team."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo relayed last week that Williams informed Washington he either wanted a new deal or to be traded:

Williams is entering the final season of a five-year, $68 million contract. Per Spotrac, the 2010 fourth overall pick is owed $12.5 million in base salary with a $14.5 million cap hit.

