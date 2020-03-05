Ranking the Top Recruiting College Football Flops of the Past 20 Years

0 of 10

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

No matter how much better recruiting evaluations have gotten over the years, there are always going to be mistakes, swings and misses and dudes who don't live up to their potential.

You can call them busts or flops or disappointments, but there are highly ranked players in every recruiting class who simply don't pan out.

When it comes to ranking the biggest blunders, everybody's got a list.

The players who made this one flamed out despite high rankings and even higher expectations. All were at least top-25 prospects, and none of them did what analysts expected once they got to college.

In some cases, injuries may have played a small role, but it would be unfair to put a player on this list if it were the only reason. In those instances, their game time carried much more weight than the time they missed.

Others had legal issues or couldn't get on the field because of better players. Despite disappointing in college football, some of these players bounced around (or are still in) the NFL, and that's OK. They still struggled mightily in the college game and fell short of expectations.

Looking at where they were in the recruiting rankings, what was expected of them, the opportunities that presented themselves and their production (or lack thereof), let's take a look at college football's biggest recruiting flops of the past 20 years.