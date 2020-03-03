Tim Duncan to Serve as Spurs HC vs. Hornets with Gregg Popovich Away from Team

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20: Assistant coach Tim Duncan (R) looks on as head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs talks with an official in the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on November 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs announced head coach Gregg Popovich will miss Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets for "personal business." 

Tim Duncan will fill in for Popovich as the team's head coach.

His absence opened the door for lead assistant Becky Hammon to become the first woman to coach an NBA regular-season game. However, Duncan's elevation mirrored how the team handled Popovich's ejection from a 121-116 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 16.

Popovich told reporters after the game the Spurs considered Duncan to be the authoritative voice on the bench and that he wasn't concerned with making history in regard to Hammon:

Popovich will be back on the sideline when the Spurs play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

Related

    Every NBA Team's MVP This Season

    See who our writer picked for the Spurs ⬇️

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Every NBA Team's MVP This Season

    Mandela Namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    LaVar Thinks Knicks Are Right Fit for LaMelo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LaVar Thinks Knicks Are Right Fit for LaMelo

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie Has Successful Surgery

    Irving expected to fully recover after arthroscopic surgery today to relieve a right shoulder impingement

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Has Successful Surgery

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Knicks Respond to Spike Lee

    NY releases statement calling famous Knicks fan's accusations 'laughable': 'It's disappointing that Spike would create this false controversy to create drama'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Knicks Respond to Spike Lee

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report