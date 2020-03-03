Tim Duncan to Serve as Spurs HC vs. Hornets with Gregg Popovich Away from Team

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs announced head coach Gregg Popovich will miss Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets for "personal business."

Tim Duncan will fill in for Popovich as the team's head coach.

His absence opened the door for lead assistant Becky Hammon to become the first woman to coach an NBA regular-season game. However, Duncan's elevation mirrored how the team handled Popovich's ejection from a 121-116 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 16.

Popovich told reporters after the game the Spurs considered Duncan to be the authoritative voice on the bench and that he wasn't concerned with making history in regard to Hammon:

Popovich will be back on the sideline when the Spurs play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.