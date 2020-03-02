Zion Williamson Sets NBA Milestone Record vs. Lakers Franchise in Pelicans' Loss

Zion Williamson Sets NBA Milestone Record vs. Lakers Franchise in Pelicans' LossMarch 2, 2020
New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson racked up more career milestones in Sunday's 122-114 loss against LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers, scoring a career-best 35 points and becoming the first teenager with two 25-plus-point outings against the purple and gold.
Williamson and James served up yet another entertaining duel after the 118-109 battle at Staples Center on Feb. 25, with The King recording a 34-point, 13-assist, 12-rebound triple-double.
Williamson added seven rebounds to his 35 points in 33 minutes. It was his third game with 30 or more points in just 15 total games.
The 19-year-old has been on a tear his last seven games:
James and Williamson shared a moment after the game, and the veteran later told reporters he believes it's his responsibility to mentor some of the rising stars in the sport today:
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
On his words to Zion, LeBron says he thinks it’s his responsibility to mentor: “Anybody that says, ‘LeBron, why would he do that while he’s playing? He’s showing signs of weakness, he’s buddy-buddy with these guys he’s going against.’ Tell em to kiss my ass. With a smile, too.” https://t.co/pKSSiU5OrN
Williamson opted not to share the advice James gave him after the game, saying: "It definitely means something 'cause he's been doing this for 17 years and his resume speaks for itself. So for him to say that holds something. That's all I can say about that."
The Pelicans return to action Tuesday when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
