Zion Williamson Sets NBA Milestone Record vs. Lakers Franchise in Pelicans' Loss

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 1: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the game on March 1, 2020 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson racked up more career milestones in Sunday's 122-114 loss against LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers, scoring a career-best 35 points and becoming the first teenager with two 25-plus-point outings against the purple and gold.

Williamson and James served up yet another entertaining duel after the 118-109 battle at Staples Center on Feb. 25, with The King recording a 34-point, 13-assist, 12-rebound triple-double.

Williamson added seven rebounds to his 35 points in 33 minutes. It was his third game with 30 or more points in just 15 total games.

The 19-year-old has been on a tear his last seven games:

James and Williamson shared a moment after the game, and the veteran later told reporters he believes it's his responsibility to mentor some of the rising stars in the sport today:

Williamson opted not to share the advice James gave him after the game, saying: "It definitely means something 'cause he's been doing this for 17 years and his resume speaks for itself. So for him to say that holds something. That's all I can say about that."

The Pelicans return to action Tuesday when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Related

    Offseason Trades for NBA's Most Hopeless Teams

    @HughesNBA gives ideas on how to fix these broken squads

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Offseason Trades for NBA's Most Hopeless Teams

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest NBA Power Rankings 📊

    See where your team stands as March begins

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Latest NBA Power Rankings 📊

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    LBJ: Tell 'Em to Kiss My Ass 😄

    Bron on haters saying he shouldn't mentor the young stars: 'Tell 'em to kiss my ass with a smile, too.'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LBJ: Tell 'Em to Kiss My Ass 😄

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Outduels Zion as Lakers Beat Pelicans

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    LeBron Outduels Zion as Lakers Beat Pelicans

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report