Zion Williamson Sets NBA Milestone Record vs. Lakers Franchise in Pelicans' Loss

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson racked up more career milestones in Sunday's 122-114 loss against LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers, scoring a career-best 35 points and becoming the first teenager with two 25-plus-point outings against the purple and gold.

Williamson and James served up yet another entertaining duel after the 118-109 battle at Staples Center on Feb. 25, with The King recording a 34-point, 13-assist, 12-rebound triple-double.

Williamson added seven rebounds to his 35 points in 33 minutes. It was his third game with 30 or more points in just 15 total games.

The 19-year-old has been on a tear his last seven games:

James and Williamson shared a moment after the game, and the veteran later told reporters he believes it's his responsibility to mentor some of the rising stars in the sport today:

Williamson opted not to share the advice James gave him after the game, saying: "It definitely means something 'cause he's been doing this for 17 years and his resume speaks for itself. So for him to say that holds something. That's all I can say about that."

The Pelicans return to action Tuesday when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.