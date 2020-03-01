Lakers Rumors: Dion Waiters Meeting Still Planned After Troy Daniels' Release

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have an open roster spot after waiving Troy Daniels on Sunday, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, and one player under consideration is former Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters.

As Wojnarowski noted, head coach Frank Vogel said the team has "no imminent plans" to add a player, allowing them to "react should an injury occur, or perhaps add another ball-handling guard/playmaker later. Rob Pelinka plans to take his time."

Woj added that the team still planned to meet with Waiters, however.

Waiters, 28, hasn't played much basketball this season, appearing in just three games for the Heat and averaging 9.3 points per contest.

He was suspended three separate times by the Heat and was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in February alongside Justise Winslow in a three-team deal that included the Heat landing Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder, the Minnesota Timberwolves acquiring James Johnson and the Grizzlies also adding Gorgui Dieng.

The Grizzlies promptly released him after the trade, though he held on to his full salary for the remainder of this season and the $12.6 million he is owed next year.

One consideration for the Lakers as they analyze players for a final roster spot will be postseason eligibility. As Wojnarowski wrote: "Sunday is the NBA's deadline for players to be waived and become eligible to be added to postseason rosters. The Lakers can still add another player to their postseason roster, as long as he isn't on an NBA roster beyond Sunday."

So Waiters would qualify and is likely the most intriguing player available at the moment out of a group that also includes Allen Crabbe, Anthony Tolliver and Tyler Johnson, among others.