Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops Historic 40-20-5 Game in Bucks' Win vs. Hornets

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Nobody tell James Harden, but Giannis Antetokounmpo's skill set is something to behold.

Antetokounmpo was historically brilliant during the Milwaukee Bucks' 93-85 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. He finished with 41 points, 20 rebounds and six assists on 17-of-28 from the field, which is an incredible performance in a full game.

He did it in a mere 35 minutes.

According to Elias Sports Bureau (h/t ESPN), Antetokounmpo set the record for the fewest minutes played in a 40-20-5 game in league history. He beat the record previously held by Bob Pettit (1959) and Elgin Baylor (1960) by one minute.

Antetokounmpo is also just the third player in the last 30 years (DeMarcus Cousins and Chris Webber) to put up such a stat line and the first Bucks player to do so since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1974.

The performance comes after Harden turned heads during an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols on Friday when he said of Giannis, "I wish I could be 7'0", run and just dunk. That takes no skill at all. I gotta actually learn how to play basketball and how to have skill. I'll take that any day."

The Bucks will take a 52-8 start to the season any day, as racking up 70 wins a la Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls and Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors is within the realm of possibility if Antetokounmpo keeps playing like he did Sunday.

He is on his way to a second straight MVP and making history in the process.