Real Madrid Hop Lionel Messi, Barcelona Atop La Liga After Win in El Clasico

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Real Madrid have the advantage in the La Liga title race after Sunday's Clasico, beating Barcelona 2-0 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos took control after the break and finally grabbed the lead thanks to a great effort from Vinicius Jr. Barcelona had a few good looks in the first half but regressed during the second, and Mariano Diaz secured the win late.

Real take a one-point lead in the standings with the win.

What's Next?

Los Blancos visit Real Betis on Sunday. Barcelona host Real Sociedad on Saturday.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.