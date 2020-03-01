Premier League Table: Final Week 28 2020 Standings, Results and Week 29 Fixtures

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Manchester United survived a late scare when VAR ruled out Harry Maguire's own goal to take a point from a trip to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Bruno Fernandes had cancelled out Dominic Calvert-Lewin's bizarre opener after a mistake from United goalkeeper David de Gea. However, the Toffees thought they'd won it deep into injury time when Calvert-Lewin's effort went in off Maguire, but VAR ruled Gylfi Sigurdsson, who didn't touch the ball on its way in, had obstructed De Gea's view.

A point apiece left both teams ruing a missed opportunity in the race for Europe. United are three points behind Chelsea and a place in next season's UEFA Champions League, while Everton stay 11th and three points shy of Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose Mourinho's Spurs are in seventh after losing a five-goal thriller at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Wolves moved up to sixth and will begin to harbour genuine Champions League ambitions of their own after Raul Jimenez's winner in north London.

Week 28 Results

Friday, February 28

Norwich City 1-0 Leicester City

Saturday, February 29

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Crystal Palace

Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea

Newcastle United 0-0 Burnley

West Ham United 3-1 Southampton

Watford 3-0 Liverpool

Sunday, March 1

Everton 1-1 Manchester United

1-1 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 28, 26, +44 79

2. Manchester City: 27, 18, +39, 57

3. Leicester City: 28, 15, +26, 50

4. Chelsea: 28, 13, +8, 45

5. Manchester United: 28, 11, +12, 42

6. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 28, 10, +7, 42

7. Tottenham Hotspur: 28, 11, +7, 40

8. Sheffield United: 27, 10, +4, 40

9. Burnley: 28, 11, -6, 38

10. Arsenal: 27, 8, +3, 37

11. Everton: 28, 10, -5, 37

12. Crystal Palace: 28, 9, -7, 36

13. Southampton: 28, 10, -16, 34

14. Newcastle United: 28, 8, -17, 32

15. Brighton & Hove Albion: 28, 6, -8, 28

16. West Ham United: 28, 7, -14, 27

17. Watford: 28, 6, -16, 27

18. Bournemouth: 28, 7, -17, 27

19. Aston Villa: 27, 7, -18, 25

20. Norwich City: 28, 5, -26, 21

Week 29 Fixtures

Saturday, March 7

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

Arsenal vs. West Ham United: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Crystal Palace vs. Watford : 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET Sheffield United vs. Norwich City: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Southampton vs. Newcastle United: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 8

Chelsea vs. Everton : 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET Manchester United vs. Manchester City: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

Monday, March 9

Leicester City vs. Aston Villa: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

United's day got off to a rocky start when De Gea played the ball off of Calvert-Lewin to gift Everton a fourth-minute lead:

Mistakes have become increasingly commonplace for a goalkeeper who was once considered the best on the planet at his position:

United had gone a goal down but were the better side in terms of quality on the ball and attacking intent. It was fitting then that Fernandes struck the visitors' equaliser when he beat Jordan Pickford from distance on the half-hour mark.

Fernandes was proving a menace as the most advanced player in a rotating midfield diamond Everton struggled to cope with.

There were ample chances for each team late on, with Pickford making a fantastic double stop to deny Fernandes and Odion Ighalo. Not to be outdone, De Gea turned away Sigurdsson's close-range attempt before Calvert-Lewin's effort went in off Magure.

Enter VAR, with the replay system judging Sigurdsson, who was sat in front of De Gea, had blocked the United stopper's field of vision.

The contentious decision meant Everton weren't rewarded for a high-intensity performance during the second half after United had enjoyed the better of the play before the break.

In Fernandes, the Red Devils have a true match-winner who will be under pressure to make the difference again during the Manchester derby next Sunday. If Fernandes can outplay Manchester City pass-masters Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva, United should complete the double over their local rivals.

Spurs still lacked firepower up top with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son injured, but January signing Steven Bergwijn offered some cutting edge. The former PSV Eindhoven winger struck after 13 minutes, but Wolves were level when Matt Doherty answered back in style.

Wolves appeared to be headed into the break on level terms, but Dele Alli's smart pass found Serge Aurier, and the raiding right-back restored Tottenham's advantage on the stroke of halftime.

Rather than losing focus, Wolves regrouped to restore parity 12 minutes after the restart. Doherty was heavily involved again, teeing up in-form Diogo Jota, who made no mistake.

Jota continued to torment Spurs by playing Jimenez in to give Wolves their first lead of the day on 73 minutes. The away side then saw the game out to dent Tottenham's Champions League hopes and increase their own.

Nuno Espirito Santo's team are now just three points off the top four, and with Jota and Jimenez on song, Wolves will fancy seeing off Brighton & Hove Albion at home on Saturday and gaining further momentum in the charge for Europe.

By contrast, wounded Spurs won't relish a trip to Turf Moor to face rugged Burnley. Mourinho will be equally concerned about his vulnerable defence as he is about Tottenham's depleted forward line.