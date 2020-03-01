James Smith-Williams Cuts Elbow on Knob During Vertical Jump at 2020 NFL Combine

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2020

North Carolina State defensive lineman James Smith-Williams runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

An NFL draft prospect was hurt by the vertical jump, although it wasn't because of his score.

North Carolina State defensive lineman James Smith-Williams hit his elbow on the knob of the measuring apparatus during the NFL Scouting Combine and sustained a cut that might require stitches, according to Kimberly Jones of NFL Network (via Chase Goodbread of NFL.com).

He continued his workout after getting taped, but he wasn't allowed to participate in contact drills in Indianapolis.

    

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Best Ex-Players Now Coaching Their Old Team

    Ranking the playing careers of the coaches leading their alma mater

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Best Ex-Players Now Coaching Their Old Team

    Tyler Brooke
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Day 3 Combine Performers

    💪 DL DaVon Hamilton - 33 reps 💨 LB Carter Coughlin 4.57 forty ➡️ Tap for full breakdown

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Top Day 3 Combine Performers

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    How new XFL league can help college players

    College Football logo
    College Football

    How new XFL league can help college players

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Proposed CFB Rule Changes for 2020

    • The No. 0 may be worn • Reviews completed in less than two mins • Players ejected for targeting may remain on sideline

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Proposed CFB Rule Changes for 2020

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report