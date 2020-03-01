James Smith-Williams Cuts Elbow on Knob During Vertical Jump at 2020 NFL Combine

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

An NFL draft prospect was hurt by the vertical jump, although it wasn't because of his score.

North Carolina State defensive lineman James Smith-Williams hit his elbow on the knob of the measuring apparatus during the NFL Scouting Combine and sustained a cut that might require stitches, according to Kimberly Jones of NFL Network (via Chase Goodbread of NFL.com).

He continued his workout after getting taped, but he wasn't allowed to participate in contact drills in Indianapolis.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.