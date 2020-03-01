Khabib Wants to Fight Floyd Mayweather in Mixed MMA and Boxing Match

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has once again tabled the idea of a superfight with Floyd Mayweather Jr., suggesting a mix of boxing and MMA.

Per TMZ Sports, the Russian said he would give the boxing star the majority of rounds in his favoured discipline: "Like maybe 11 rounds boxing, one round MMA."

He also said Money is nearly his father's age, so he's confident he would beat him:

Nurmagomedov also urged UFC president Dana White to pick an opponent for Islam Makhachev, who was sitting next to him in the car. The Eagle suggested Dan Hooker or Al Iaquinta.

Mayweather has fought just once officially since 2015, coming out of retirement to knock out Conor McGregor in 2017. Per Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes, the event netted Money the biggest payday of his career, opening the door for more potential cross-sporting events in the future.

He fought in an unofficial exhibition in 2018 against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, a fight that was stopped after he knocked his opponent down three times in the opening round.

While the parties don't seem anywhere near an agreement at this stage, Mayweather has confirmed he's been talking to White and could even fight McGregor and Nurmagomedov on the same day, per TalkSport's Michael Benson:

Per TMZ, Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has said a group of Saudis have offered $100 million to stage a fight in the Middle East. The 31-year-old's last bout, a win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 242, took place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Eagle has fought just once since UFC 229 in October 2018, where he beat McGregor via submission before a brawl erupted after he jumped out of the cage.

McGregor's dominant win over Donald Cerrone on his return to the Octagon at UFC 246 has opened the door to a rematch with the lightweight champion, if Nurmagomedov can beat Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April.