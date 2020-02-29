UFC Fight Night 169 Results: Figueiredo Beats Benavidez by TKO to Win Main Event

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Deiveson Figueiredo didn't leave UFC Fight Night 169 with a belt around his waist, but he did score a memorable TKO win over Joseph Benavidez in the main event from Norfolk, Virginia.

The two wasted no time trying to end each other's night. Figueiredo caught Benavidez in a deep armbar attempt that nearly put a stop to things, but he was able to scramble his way out of it and get the fight back to the feet.

Benavidez found an advantage there. The striking was fast and furious, but it was Benavidez's counters that were finding their home more often than not.

That advantage would disappear in the second round. Figueiredo just erased the longtime title challenger with a massive right hand shortly after a headbutt cut him open.

The result is a bit unsatisfying for the flyweight division. Figueiredo was unable to claim the championship due to missing weight. He weighed in at 127.5, 2.5 pounds over the flyweight limit, so Benavidez was the only one eligible to win the title.

It was a wild (and quick) night of fights for the fans in Norfolk, with the main card featuring three first-round finishes and a second-round TKO ahead of the main event.

Main Card

Felicia Spencer defeated Zarah Fairn via TKO (strikes), 3:37 of Round 1

Magomed Ankalaev defeated Ion Cutelaba via TKO (punches and kicks), 0:38 of Round 1

Megan Anderson defeated Norma Dumont via KO (punch), 3:31 of Round 1

Grant Dawson defeated Darrick Minner via submission (rear-naked choke), 1:38 of Round 2

Prelims

Kyler Phillips defeated Gabriel Silva by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Brendan Allen defeated Tom Breese by TKO (strikes) at 4:47 of Round 1

Marcin Tybura defeated Serghei Spivac by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Luis Pena defeated Steve Garcia by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jordan Griffin defeated T.J. Brown by submission (guillotine choke) at 3:38 of Round 2

Spike Carlyle defeated Aalon Cruz by TKO (strikes) at 1:25 of Round 1

Sean Brady defeated Ismail Naurdiev by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Felicia Spencer vs. Zarah Fairn

With Megan Anderson trying to stake a claim to the next title shot against Amanda Nunes, Felicia Spencer went to work against Zarah Fairn in the co-main event.

The former Invicta featherweight champion initially had some trouble closing the distance against the longer Zairn, but once she did, it was game over. Spencer took her to the ground and bludgeoned her with ground-and-pound until the referee mercifully brought the fight to an end.

The champion weighed in on the title situation:

Really, the decision shouldn't be close. Anderson is on a two-fight win streak, but she also isn't that far removed from being submitted by Spencer in the first round.

The FeeNom most likely earned herself the next crack at the Lioness with this first-round mauling.

Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Ankalaev

The light heavyweight encounter between Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev was a shooting star of a fight. It didn't last long, but it shined.

First, Cutelaba got a little too close for comfort as his name was being announced before the bout, nearly starting the rare pre-fight rumble. Apparently, the 30 seconds he was going to have to wait to get his hands on Ankalaev was just too much.

The two were separated, and once they were actually allowed to put their hands on each other, they didn't disappoint. Both guys came out swinging wildly, but Ankalaev stunned Cutelaba with multiple head kicks. While Cutelaba was wobbly, he never went down and was throwing punches in return.

Still, referee Kevin MacDonald decided the fight was over in one of the more controversial stoppages in recent memory.

It only lasted 38 seconds, but it definitely led the night in most interest generated on a per-second basis.

Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont

Norma Dumont engaged in a clinch-heavy game plan from the outset of her UFC debut against Megan Anderson. Once the two separated, it became pretty clear why.

The debutante bit down on her mouthpiece and tried to deliver a right hand, but she was met with a precise right hand from Anderson that folded her and brought the bout to an early end.

Anderson's UFC career has been an up-and-down affair since coming in as a hyped prospect in the featherweight division. Her size and strength gives her an advantage over most opponents, but she is just 3-2 since coming over from Invicta.

This win proves that she's still better than your average prospect in the division. But she needs to show she can keep up with the very best, as her two losses have come at the hands of Holly Holm and Felicia Spencer.

Grant Dawson vs. Darrick Minner

Grant Dawson has some things to figure out on the scale after weighing in at 149.5 pounds ahead of his featherweight bout, but he once again looked the part in the cage. He moved his UFC record to 3-0 with a strong performance in a second-round submission win over Darrick Minner.

The Prophet and Minner engaged in a high-paced grappling bout in the early going. Minner attempted an armbar and guillotine that made things interesting, but by the end of the first, it was clear Dawson had the advantage nearly anywhere the fight went.

Dawson almost finished it in the first round with ground-and-pound.

Minner survived the round, but it was just delaying the inevitable. The 26-year-old once again worked his foe to the mat and locked in the rear-naked choke to get another win and build on his hot start in the organization.