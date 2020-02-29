Warriors News: Stephen Curry Won't Return from Hand Injury vs. Wizards

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will not make his return from a broken hand against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, the team announced.

As Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported, the Warriors want Curry to have more practice time before his return. Curry is still on schedule to return some time in March.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr later spoke to reporters about Curry's status and the decision to delay his return:

Curry has missed all but four games this season, and he was outspoken about the fact that he was hopeful to make his return March 1 against Washington.

With Kevin Durant leaving for the Brooklyn Nets via sign-and-trade and Klay Thompson missing the entire 2019-20 season thus far after tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, the Dubs have been the NBA's worst team this season with a record of 12-47.

Given Golden State's struggles this season, it was fair to question if the Warriors would bring Curry back into the fold and risk further injury that could impact his availability for next season.

Kerr made it clear this month when asked about the situation by reporters, however, that the plan has always been for Curry to play again this season:

Curry is cleared for contact and has been taking part in scrimmages, and the team noted that he will practice with the NBA G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday.

The 31-year-old Curry is one of the best players in the game when healthy, as he is a six-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP. His absence has undoubtedly played a major role in Golden State's struggles.

Before breaking his hand against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 30, Curry was averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. Entering this season, he had averaged at least 25.0 points and 5.0 assists per game in four consecutive campaigns.

Since the playoffs are out of the question, the Warriors have been working on setting themselves up for success for next season and beyond.

They traded guard D'Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves for wing Andrew Wiggins since Wiggins is a better positional fit, and they also dealt Willie Cauley-Stein, Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III for draft picks.

If Curry and Thompson are healthy next season to lead a core that also includes Wiggins, Draymond Green and a top pick in the 2020 NBA draft, the Warriors have a chance to be contenders again after reaching five straight NBA Finals entering this season.

Getting Curry in a rhythm and the entire team playing better basketball down the stretch this season would be an ideal way to set the table for a far better 2020-21 campaign.

Until Curry is able to return, look for Jordan Poole and Damion Lee to continue playing big minutes in the backcourt for Golden State.