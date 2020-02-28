Amari Cooper Rumors: Cowboys 'Ready to Intensify' Contract Talks with WR

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is turning up the heat on himself as the team enters a crucial offseason.

As he's working on inking quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term extension, Jones has now made it a priority to re-sign wideout Amari Cooper before free agency opens on March 18.

According to the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken, Dallas spent part of its Thursday at the NFL combine in Indianapolis meeting with Cooper's team: "During the closed session, the team reiterated its desire to re-sign Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott to long-term deals, the [source] said, and it was understood that talks with Cooper now will intensify before he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on March 18."

Gehlken suggested it's likely Cooper will remain in Dallas. The amount of money it will take to make that happen remains to be seen.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.