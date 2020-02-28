Amari Cooper Rumors: Cowboys 'Ready to Intensify' Contract Talks with WR

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IFebruary 28, 2020

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys makes a catch while being guarded by Jimmy Moreland #32 of the Washington Redskins in the second quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is turning up the heat on himself as the team enters a crucial offseason.

As he's working on inking quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term extension, Jones has now made it a priority to re-sign wideout Amari Cooper before free agency opens on March 18.   

According to the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken, Dallas spent part of its Thursday at the NFL combine in Indianapolis meeting with Cooper's team: "During the closed session, the team reiterated its desire to re-sign Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott to long-term deals, the [source] said, and it was understood that talks with Cooper now will intensify before he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on March 18."

Gehlken suggested it's likely Cooper will remain in Dallas. The amount of money it will take to make that happen remains to be seen. 

    

