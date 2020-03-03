The Worst Superstar Experiments of the Last 15 Years

1 of 6

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The small-market Memphis Grizzlies' signing of Allen Iverson was viewed as a landmark for a franchise with only one All-Star (Pau Gasol) in its history at the time.

Iverson's introductory press conference turned into a pep rally-like celebration, with the former MVP getting a customized Beale Street Blue Gibson guitar amidst a backdrop of dancing cheerleaders, the team mascot and a drum line. The Grizzlies brought him in to sell tickets and serve as a primary scorer and mentor for the young backcourt of Mike Conley Jr. and O.J. Mayo.

Iverson was coming off a season in which he averaged 17.5 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals while playing 36.7 minutes per game with the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons. The prior year, he led the league in minutes played (41.8) while starting all 82 games for the Nuggets and averaging 26.4 points, the third-most in the NBA.

While Iverson seemed like he still had plenty of juice left, he lasted only three games in Memphis because of injuries, personal matters and a less-than-ideal attitude.

Head coach Lionel Hollins elected to use Iverson as a sixth man, which the 34-year-old wasn't fond of. In his first game as a Grizzly, Iverson complained that his "butt hurt" from sitting on the bench for so long.

"Go look at my resume and that will show you that I'm not a sixth man," Iverson told reporters after the game. "I don't think it has anything to do with me being selfish. It's just who I am. I don't want to change what gave me all the success that I've had since I've been in this league."

Iverson came off the bench two more times before his release from Memphis. He later signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in what would end up being the final season of his Hall of Fame career.