Report: Andrew Wiggins' Contract Had Role in Jimmy Butler Tension with T-Wolves

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The max contract extension Andrew Wiggins signed in 2017 reportedly played a role in Jimmy Butler's departure from the Minnesota Timberwolves last year.

ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that Wiggins' extension was the "root of Butler's unhappiness" in Minnesota since Wiggins has failed to live up to the deal.

The T-Wolves traded Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers early last season, and during the offseason, he was sent to the Miami Heat as part of a sign and trade that saw him sign a four-year, $140.79 million max deal with Miami.

The five-year, $147.7 million contract Wiggins signed with the Timberwolves was based largely on potential, but he has yet to live up to it.

As the No. 3 option behind Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns in 2017-18, Wiggins averaged just 17.7 points per game. That represented a steep drop-off from the career-high 23.6 points per game he put up in 2016-17 prior to Butler's arrival.

Despite Butler's departure, Wiggins failed to bounce back last season. He averaged just 18.1 points per game and shot a career-worst 41.2 percent from the field as Minnesota went from a playoff team in 2017-18 to a 36-46 team in 2018-19.

In an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols last year, Butler called Wiggins the "most God-gifted player" on the Timberwolves, but referred to himself as the hardest-working player on the team.

Since the Chicago Bulls took Butler with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft, Butler has developed into a four-time All-Star and four-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection.

He hasn't enjoyed much playoff success during his career, but as the Heat's clear go-to player, he will look to prove this season that he can be the No. 1 superstar on a contending team.