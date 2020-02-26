Wizards' Bradley Beal Says He Was Drug-Tested After Back-to-Back 50-Point Games

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IFebruary 27, 2020
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Consider the NBA a bit skeptical of Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal following his back-to-back 50-point outings. 

After becoming the first player in franchise history—and just the 11th in league history—to accomplish the feat, Beal said he was drug-tested by the league ahead of Washington's 110-106 victory over Brooklyn on Wednesday. 

"I guess the league don't want me to score 50," Beal said after the win. "I had a drug test today."

The two-time All-Star dropped 53 against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday and followed that up by establishing a new career-high with 55 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. Despite his valiant efforts, the Wizards dropped both contests.

Beal still managed to put up 30 points Wednesday despite the test—and despite the Nets pulling out the box-and-one to try to contain the guard. And while Beal failed to extend his 50-point streak, his latest effort did help his team get back in the win column. 

