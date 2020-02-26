Hornets' Malik Monk Suspended Indefinitely for Violating NBA's Anti-Drug Program

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk has been suspended indefinitely after violating the NBA's anti-drug program, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Per Charania, the suspension will continue until he's "determined to be in compliance" by the league.

The third-year player is currently averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, all of which would be career highs.

