Hornets' Malik Monk Suspended Indefinitely for Violating NBA's Anti-Drug Program

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2020

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Brooklyn won 115-86. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk has been suspended indefinitely after violating the NBA's anti-drug program, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Per Charania, the suspension will continue until he's "determined to be in compliance" by the league.

The third-year player is currently averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, all of which would be career highs.

    

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

