Report: Browns' Baker Mayfield Aims to Be Slimmer, Faster After 2019 Struggles

Report: Browns' Baker Mayfield Aims to Be Slimmer, Faster After 2019 StrugglesFebruary 26, 2020
One area Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield intends to work on this offseason to improve for 2020 is his physical conditioning.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mayfield intends to get "slimmer and faster" next season after losing quickness in 2019 when he bulked up.
Mayfield weighed 215 pounds at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. It's unclear if that's the weight he played at during his rookie season, but the former Heisman Trophy winner spoke to Andrew Gribble of Browns.com last preseason about getting bigger
"It is a better weight. I feel like I cleaned my diet up. Just being able to treat this offseason and come in to this year not having to do combine training and be able to focus on football-related things. I feel good. As long as I am still able to move around, if I can add a little muscle mass to protect myself, that is good."
Gribble asked how much weight Mayfield put on, but he declined to offer specifics: "That's pretty private, man."
Last season was a disappointment for Mayfield and the Browns. The 24-year-old saw his completion percentage drop by more than four points (63.8 to 59.4) and touchdown passes decrease (27 to 22) from his rookie campaign. His 21 interceptions were the second-most in the NFL last season.
Cleveland hired former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as its new head coach. His ability to get Mayfield back on track will go a long way toward getting the Browns back on the trajectory they seemed to be on with five wins in the final seven games of the 2018 season.
