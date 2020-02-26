Report: Browns' Baker Mayfield Aims to Be Slimmer, Faster After 2019 Struggles

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

One area Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield intends to work on this offseason to improve for 2020 is his physical conditioning.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mayfield intends to get "slimmer and faster" next season after losing quickness in 2019 when he bulked up.

Mayfield weighed 215 pounds at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. It's unclear if that's the weight he played at during his rookie season, but the former Heisman Trophy winner spoke to Andrew Gribble of Browns.com last preseason about getting bigger