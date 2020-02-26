Lakers Rumors: Free-Agent Dion Waiters to Meet with LA for 2nd Time After Buyout

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 28: Dion Waiters #11 of the Miami Heat in action against the Boston Celtics during the first half at American Airlines Arena on January 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Free-agent guard Dion Waiters is reportedly set to meet with the Los Angeles Lakers on March 2, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports (h/t Marc Stein of the New York Times).

The meeting would mark the Lakers' second interaction with Waiters, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t Real GM) reported that the Lakers met with him last week as well.

Earlier this month, Waiters was sent from the Miami Heat to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team trade that saw the Heat acquire veteran wing Andre Iguodala. The Grizzlies waived Waiters shortly thereafter, making him a free agent.

Waiters was suspended three separate times for a total of 17 games for conduct detrimental to the team this season while with the Heat, and it wasn't until Jan. 24 that he made his season debut.

In three appearances off the bench, the 28-year-old veteran was averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game prior to the trade.

Video Play Button

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Waiters was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, and after spending parts of three seasons with the Cavs, he was moved to the Oklahoma City Thunder and then the Heat.

This season notwithstanding, it can be argued that his greatest success came in Miami. Back in 2016-17, Waiters averaged 15.8 points and a career-high 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest in 46 games, including 43 starts.

His production dropped the next couple of seasons, though, to 14.3 points per game and then 12.0 points per game. Durability has also been an issue for Waiters, as he has not appeared in more than 46 games in a season since 2015-16.

When healthy, however, Waiters can be a dynamic offensive player who owns career averages of 13.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers were quiet at the trade deadline, but they have already been a splash on the free-agent market since then by signing forward Markieff Morris following his buyout from the Detroit Pistons.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are running the show in L.A., but head coach Frank Vogel could use some reinforcements, especially in the backcourt.

Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Alex Caruso, Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope make for a solid group, but Waiters is more explosive than any of them when he is on his game, and if LeBron and Co. are able to keep him in check, he could be a great fit as a depth piece for the top team in the Western Conference.  

Related

    Zion Could Be LeBron with a Dash of AD

    Williamson (29 pts | 6 reb) showed his athleticism and potential vs. Lakers. Even the King knows he's 'special'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Zion Could Be LeBron with a Dash of AD

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    LBJ Outduels Zion in Their First Meeting as Lakers Win

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LBJ Outduels Zion in Their First Meeting as Lakers Win

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Fertitta: Lakers, Clippers Don't Scare Teams Like Warriors Did

    Rockets owner opens up on the competition in the West

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fertitta: Lakers, Clippers Don't Scare Teams Like Warriors Did

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Scott Boras to Honor Kobe's Wish with Internship for Alexis Altobelli

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Scott Boras to Honor Kobe's Wish with Internship for Alexis Altobelli

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report