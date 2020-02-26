Lakers Rumors: Free-Agent Dion Waiters to Meet with LA for 2nd Time After Buyout

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Free-agent guard Dion Waiters is reportedly set to meet with the Los Angeles Lakers on March 2, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports (h/t Marc Stein of the New York Times).

The meeting would mark the Lakers' second interaction with Waiters, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t Real GM) reported that the Lakers met with him last week as well.

Earlier this month, Waiters was sent from the Miami Heat to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team trade that saw the Heat acquire veteran wing Andre Iguodala. The Grizzlies waived Waiters shortly thereafter, making him a free agent.

Waiters was suspended three separate times for a total of 17 games for conduct detrimental to the team this season while with the Heat, and it wasn't until Jan. 24 that he made his season debut.

In three appearances off the bench, the 28-year-old veteran was averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game prior to the trade.

Waiters was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, and after spending parts of three seasons with the Cavs, he was moved to the Oklahoma City Thunder and then the Heat.

This season notwithstanding, it can be argued that his greatest success came in Miami. Back in 2016-17, Waiters averaged 15.8 points and a career-high 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest in 46 games, including 43 starts.

His production dropped the next couple of seasons, though, to 14.3 points per game and then 12.0 points per game. Durability has also been an issue for Waiters, as he has not appeared in more than 46 games in a season since 2015-16.

When healthy, however, Waiters can be a dynamic offensive player who owns career averages of 13.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers were quiet at the trade deadline, but they have already been a splash on the free-agent market since then by signing forward Markieff Morris following his buyout from the Detroit Pistons.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are running the show in L.A., but head coach Frank Vogel could use some reinforcements, especially in the backcourt.

Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Alex Caruso, Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope make for a solid group, but Waiters is more explosive than any of them when he is on his game, and if LeBron and Co. are able to keep him in check, he could be a great fit as a depth piece for the top team in the Western Conference.