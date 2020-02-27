10 College Football Teams That Are 1 Piece Away from Making the CFB Playoff

0 of 10

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Every season, there is a handful of teams that can make the College Football Playoff. Every squad that's not a favorite needs for major things to happen to get there.

Some teams may be a single puzzle piece away from making it to college football's Promised Land, whether it be the performance of a player, a position group or improvement from a coach.

In order to make a prediction like this, you have to weed out the four teams you think would be in next year's College Football Playoff. As of today, that would be Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia. So despite the imperfections on those teams, they are in as of now.

So what do other squads need to build up to the level?

The Pac-12 and ACC should continue to improve, but those Power Five conferences don't have many representatives here. There are some legit contenders, but the imperfections are noticeable.

Even defending national champion LSU has a big enough question mark to keep it from being the favorite to defend the title, but an important answer could change all that in a hurry.

Let's take a look at the Bayou Bengals and some impressive company who are one piece away from playing for next year's championship.