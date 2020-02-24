Premier League Table: Final Week 27 2020 Standings, Results and Week 28 Fixtures

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool were forced by West Ham United to produce a Premier League comeback on Monday, with the leaders collecting a 3-2 victory at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side took an early lead, but the Hammers found the back of the net twice to grab the advantage.

However, the visitors couldn't stave off the Reds, who completed the comeback with goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The victory was Liverpool's 18th consecutive win of the season, equalling Manchester City's Premier League record.

Premier League (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 27, 26, +47, 79

2. Manchester City: 27, 18, +39, 57

3. Leicester City: 27, 15, +27, 50

4. Chelsea: 27, 13, +8, 44

5. Manchester United: 27, 11, +12, 41

6. Tottenham Hotspur: 27, 11, +8, 40

7. Sheffield United: 27, 10, +4, 40

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 27, 9, +6, 39

9. Arsenal: 27, 8, +3, 37

10. Burnley: 27, 11, -6, 37

11. Everton: 27, 10, -5, 36

12. Southampton: 27, 10, -14, 34

13. Crystal Palace: 27, 8, -8, 33

14. Newcastle United: 27, 8, -17, 31

15. Brighton & Hove Albion: 27, 6, -7, 28

16. Bournemouth: 27, 7, -17, 26

17. Aston Villa: 27, 7, -18, 25

18. West Ham: 27, 6, -16, 24

19. Watford: 27, 5, -19, 24

20. Norwich City: 27, 4, -27, 18

Premier League Fixtures

Friday, Feb. 28

Norwich vs. Leicester

Saturday, Feb. 29

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

Newcastle vs. Burnley

West Ham vs. Southampton

Watford vs. Liverpool

Sunday, March 1

Everton vs. Manchester United

Spurs vs. Wolves

Monday Recap

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

It was a rare night of anxiety for Liverpool at Anfield against a relegation-threatened side that produced one of their best displays of the season.

The home crowd believed it would be business as usual for the runaway leaders when Georginio Wijnaldum's ninth-minute header beat Lukasz Fabianski.

However, David Moyes' team took just three minutes to find the equaliser. Centre-back Issa Diop nodded home from a corner at the near post, with Alisson failing to keep the ball out of the net.

The east Londoners maintained the scoreline until half-time, and a rousing second-half performance saw them earn a shock lead.

Jon Super/Associated Press

Substitute midfielder Pablo Fornals wildly celebrated as he made it 2-1 to the visitors on 54 minutes, and it seemed Liverpool might suffer their first league defeat of the campaign.

A horror moment for Fabianski gave the Reds an equaliser when Salah's simple shot went through the goalkeeper's hands and legs after 68 minutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold remained a menace on the right all night long. The brilliant right-back provided the assist for Mane to score the winner with nine minutes to go. The England international also assisted Salah.

West Ham had a late chance to make it 3-3 when Jarrod Bowen was denied by Alisson before captain Mark Noble had a shot on goal in the final moments deflected wide. The Reds now need just 12 points to seal their first-ever Premier League title.