Zion Williamson Is 1st Rookie Since Michael Jordan to Match Scoring-Streak Stat

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans stands on the court during their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on February 23, 2020 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans had to wait a couple of months for Zion Williamson's debut, but he's proved to be more than worth it.

Williamson had 28 points and seven rebounds on 13-of-20 shooting in Sunday's 115-101 win over the Golden State Warriors, becoming the first rookie since Michael Jordan with four consecutive games of 25-plus points on 57 percent or better shooting.

Jordan had 22 such games as a rookie, per Basketball Reference, a record for a guard. The all-time mark is 24, set by Shaquille O'Neal in 1992-93.

Williamson is averaging 22.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 58.6 percent shooting through his first 12 NBA games. He has been a revelation for the Pelicans, who are 7-5 with him in the lineup after going 18-27 without him.

New Orleans' recent stretch of strong play has allowed the team to creep back into the race for the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Pelicans are 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies coming into Monday.

With the Lakers running away with the No. 1 seed in the West, the NBA could be looking at a ratings bonanza with a LeBron-Zion first-round matchup.

Provided, of course, Williamson stays on the floor and continues to perform brilliantly.

