Clippers' Marcus Morris: 'Really Fun' for Brother Markieff to Join Rival Lakers

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

Marcus and Markieff Morris may be on opposite sides of the battle for Los Angeles, but the brothers are going to have "fun" with the friendly competition.

"We're two competitive guys, that's gonna be like really fun," Marcus Morris said Saturday, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. "Probably gonna ride to the game together. That don't bother us, to have to go out there and compete—we're pros, and both of us gonna go hard and both are gonna do the best we can do for our team."

Marcus joined the Clippers via trade from the New York Knicks at the deadline, and Markieff is set to sign with the Lakers once he clears waivers from the Detroit Pistons. Markieff forfeited $4.3 million in salary this and next season as part of the buyout to join the West-leading Lakers.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.