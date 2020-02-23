Clippers' Marcus Morris: 'Really Fun' for Brother Markieff to Join Rival Lakers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2020

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 6: Marcus Morris Sr. #13 of the New York Knicks talks with Markieff Morris #8 of the Detroit Pistons after the game on November 6, 2019 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

Marcus and Markieff Morris may be on opposite sides of the battle for Los Angeles, but the brothers are going to have "fun" with the friendly competition. 

"We're two competitive guys, that's gonna be like really fun," Marcus Morris said Saturday, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. "Probably gonna ride to the game together. That don't bother us, to have to go out there and compete—we're pros, and both of us gonna go hard and both are gonna do the best we can do for our team."

Marcus joined the Clippers via trade from the New York Knicks at the deadline, and Markieff is set to sign with the Lakers once he clears waivers from the Detroit Pistons. Markieff forfeited $4.3 million in salary this and next season as part of the buyout to join the West-leading Lakers.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Simmons 'Emotional' After X-Rays on Back

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Simmons 'Emotional' After X-Rays on Back

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Simmons Ruled Out for Game

    Ben Simmons (lower back) will not return vs. Bucks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Simmons Ruled Out for Game

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Dwyane Wade Quotes Kobe During Jersey Retirement Ceremony

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Dwyane Wade Quotes Kobe During Jersey Retirement Ceremony

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Mark Cuban Calls Out Refs

    Mavs owner vents on Twitter after a controversial goaltending review vs. Hawks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Mark Cuban Calls Out Refs

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report