Isaiah Thomas Says He'd 'Love' to Return to Celtics: 'I Hold No Grudges'

The Boston Celtics don't appear interested in a reunion with Isaiah Thomas, but the former All-NBA guard is open to a return despite the hard feelings from his 2017 trade to Cleveland.

"For sure, if the opportunity presented itself. I hold no grudges, and they know that," Thomas told Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype. "I have genuine love for the city of Boston. If that were to happen, I'd love to be part of what they have going on. You never know. I'm always open for any opportunity to be in the NBA and play the game that I love at the highest level. If that opportunity presents itself, for sure. Time has passed."

Thomas is a free agent after the Los Angeles Clippers waived him earlier this month. He was acquired as salary fodder in a three-way trade that sent Marcus Morris to Los Angeles.

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge already downplayed the idea of Thomas returning.

"I love Isaiah, I'm just not sure he's the right fit for us," Ainge told 98.5 The Sports Hub's Toucher & Rich. "But I'm not sure that he's not. We're waiting to see who is available, maybe someone who is more of a need or more of a fit. But who knows, we'll see."

Ainge also cited potential issues with Thomas and Kemba Walker playing together due to a lack of size.

Thomas became a beloved figure in Boston during his run with the team from 2015 to 2017. He made All-Star teams in 2016 and 2017, and earned his first All-NBA selection for the 2016-17 campaign. The Celtics traded him in 2017 as part of the package that brought in Kyrie Irving.

Many criticized Ainge's move to jettison Thomas after he returned from a hip injury and continued playing after the tragic death of his sister, Chyna, during the 2017 playoffs. Thomas' injury, which he aggravated during that postseason, cost him most of the last two seasons before he returned healthy with the Wizards in 2019-20.

Thomas is nonetheless a shadow of his former self, averaging 12.2 points and 3.7 assists in 23.1 minutes per game this season.