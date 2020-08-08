Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out vs. Blazers for Maintenance on Knee Injury

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not suit up for Saturday's meeting with the Portland Trail Blazers. According to the Los Angeles Times' Andrew Greif, Leonard will sit because of left knee soreness.

Leonard has been in and out of the lineup throughout his first year in Los Angeles while the team manages his workload.

Knee issues and other problems held him out of 13 of the team's 55 games ahead of the All-Star break, and he's continued to miss time. After he played just 60 games in 2018-19 with the Toronto Raptors, it's become par for the course for Leonard.

The 29-year-old remains elite when he's in the lineup, averaging 26.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season.

Saturday's absence should be no cause for alarm, since the Clippers have been cautious with Leonard on back-to-backs. L.A. will also be in action Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets.