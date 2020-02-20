Joel Embiid Dominates with Season-High 39 as 76ers Beat Nets in OT Thriller

David Dow/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 112-104 in overtime on Thursday as the NBA returned to action following the All-Star break.

The Sixers extended their winning streak to four, which is one shy of their longest of the campaign.

They entered the break with continued questions over their performance this season and the long-term suitability of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. It would be a stretch to say all is right in the City of Brotherly Love, but taking more than a week off might have helped Philadelphia regroup and reset for the stretch run.

Embiid had a monster game against the Nets, almost single-handedly carrying the Sixers across the finish line.

Notable Performers

Caris LeVert, SG, Nets: 25 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal

Spencer Dinwiddie, PG, Nets: 22 points, eight assists, five rebounds, one block

DeAndre Jordan, C, Nets: 14 points, 15 rebounds, four assists

Joel Embiid, C, 76ers: 39 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocks

Tobias Harris, SF, 76ers: 22 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals

Al Horford, PF, 76ers: six points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks, one steal

Joel Embiid Rescues Inconsistent Sixers

Getting any sort of read on the Sixers is almost impossible, and Thursday was a perfect example why. Philadelphia opens up a 22-6 lead on the Nets, only to immediately fall apart and trail 52-42 at halftime.

Embiid was the team's saving grace. Simmons missed the game due to lower-back tightness, so it was on the All-Star center to carry the 76ers. He dominated inside, despite having to deal with the Nets' big man duo of DeAndre Jordan and Jarrett Allen.

Embiid gave everything he had, looking visibly fatigued at the end of regulation.

Still, his performance papered over the cracks for Philadelphia, and the role of Al Horford remains a dilemma for head coach Brett Brown.

Embiid didn't specifically identify Horford when he told reporters the team had issues spacing the floor because he didn't really need to. Horford entered the game shooting 32.7 percent on three-pointers.

He came off the bench for the second game in a row and played just 19 minutes. During that time, the Sixers had a minus-26 net rating.

The situation won't get any easier for Brown when Simmons returns to the starting lineup.

Caris LeVert Steps Up for Nets

Brooklyn was without the services of Kyrie Irving for the sixth straight game, and the star guard will be out of action for the rest of the season. The Nets confirmed Irving will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder.

There isn't a ton of intrigue with how the Nets will perform without Irving in the lineup. He finishes this year having played in only 20 games, and Brooklyn was a playoff team before he arrived—albeit with D'Angelo Russell at the point.

Everybody will have to shoulder a little more of the scoring load, and some nights one or two players will have to provide an Irving-like offensive punch.

LeVert was not very efficient, but he wasn't afraid to shoot early and often.

The Nets also got great minutes from their bench, which illustrates why their general cohesion is such a strength in the buildup to the playoffs. Brooklyn's second unit outscored Philadelphia's reserves 38-34.

Jordan didn't have a good time guarding Embiid but was great on the glass—seven offensive rebounds—and feasted on lobs around the rim.

However, Irving's absence was glaring at the end of regulation and in overtime. As good as Dinwiddie is—and he's no stranger to clutch shots—Irving is a difference-maker on another level. Brooklyn might have pulled out the victory if the six-time All-Star had been healthy.

What's Next?

The Sixers have a difficult matchup Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. The Nets stay on the road Saturday to play the Charlotte Hornets.