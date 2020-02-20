Mike Clevinger Calls Astros Players 'Biggest Piece of S--t in Baseball History'

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger added his name to the list of MLB players unhappy with the Houston Astros in the wake of their cheating scandal.

Appearing on the Starting 9 podcast, Clevinger criticized Astros players for needing a "piece of paper" in order to apologize for being the "biggest piece of s--t in baseball history":

Clevinger was referring to the way Astros players apologized last week at a press conference for their role in the cheating scheme during the 2017 season.

"I am really sorry about the choices that were made by my team, by the organization and by me. I have learned from this and I hope to regain the trust of baseball fans," Astros third baseman Alex Bregman said in a prepared statement.

Jose Altuve added the "whole Astros organization feels bad for what happened in 2017."

In his apology, Astros owner Jim Crane argued the sign-stealing "didn't impact the game," but he also said, "This will never happen again on my watch. ... We're apologizing because we broke the rules."

A number of MLB players have pushed back against Houston's apology and apparent lack of remorse from the organization.

"I thought the apologies were whatever," Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger told reporters. "I thought Jim Crane's was weak. I thought Manfred's punishment was weak, giving 'em immunity. I mean, these guys were cheating for three years. I think what people don't realize is Altuve stole an MVP from [Aaron] Judge in '17. Everyone knows they stole the ring from us."

The Astros received a $5 million fine and forfeited their first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021 from MLB as a result of the scandal.

Despite the punishment from MLB, the Astros have a lot of work to do if they want to have any chance of rebuilding their reputation with opposing players, teams and fans in the future.