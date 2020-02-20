Report: Kyrie Irving Likely to Have Shoulder Injury Surgery, Miss Extended Time

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 1: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the Washington Wizards on February 1, 2020 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving's status for the remainder of the season is uncertain as the Brooklyn Nets star reportedly could undergo surgery on his injured right shoulder.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Irving is "likely" to have a procedure done and is expected to miss an extended period of time. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: NBA Likely to Keep Target Score for End of 2021 ASG

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Likely to Keep Target Score for End of 2021 ASG

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron's UNINTERRUPTED Sued Over Slogan

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron's UNINTERRUPTED Sued Over Slogan

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Execs Think Dinwiddie, LeVert and Jarrett Allen Are Available

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Report: Execs Think Dinwiddie, LeVert and Jarrett Allen Are Available

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Embiid 'More Likely to Be Moved' Than Simmons

    If the Sixers decide to shake up their core, look for them to move the star big man

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Embiid 'More Likely to Be Moved' Than Simmons

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report