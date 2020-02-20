Report: Kyrie Irving Likely to Have Shoulder Injury Surgery, Miss Extended Time

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving's status for the remainder of the season is uncertain as the Brooklyn Nets star reportedly could undergo surgery on his injured right shoulder.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Irving is "likely" to have a procedure done and is expected to miss an extended period of time.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

