Ex-Red Sox Star David Ortiz: Mike Fiers a 'Snitch' After Astros Whistleblowing

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz had some strong words for current Oakland Athletics and former Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Fiers after Fiers blew the whistle on Houston's 2017 sign-stealing system.

According to Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe, Ortiz said he is "mad" at Fiers and that Fiers "looks like a snitch."

Ortiz also suggested it was a bad look for Fiers to come forward only after winning a World Series in 2017, leaving the team and cashing in with a two-year, $14.1 million contract in Oakland.

